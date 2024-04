ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Thursday.

The meeting dis­cussed matters of mu­tual interest, besides underscoring the need to increase counter-ter­rorism cooperation and intelligence sharing to overcome the menace of terrorism.

The President assured the Ambassador that Pa­kistan would take all nec­essary measures to ensure the security of the Chinese nationals, who are work­ing on different projects in Pakistan.