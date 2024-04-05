President Biden says US backs Israel over Iran threats

WASHINGTON/GAZA - The White House said Thursday that Biden and Netanyahu “discussed public Iranian threats against Isra­el and the Israeli people”. “President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats,” it says.

The White House has published an official record of the call between the president and Israeli PM Benja­min Netanyahu. It says the two lead­ers discussed the situation in Gaza, with Biden “emphasising that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situa­tion are unacceptable”.

Biden is also said to have made clear the need for Israel to “announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid work­ers”. The readout adds that Biden told his Israeli counterpart, the US’s policy “with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps” - and stressed that an immedi­ate ceasefire “is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situ­ation and protect innocent civilians”. Netanyahu’s office is yet to issue its readout of the call.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby at the White House briefing said the US, in the com­ing hours and days, will be looking for concrete steps that Israel has made. Elaborating, he says the US hopes to see a “dramatic increase” in humani­tarian aid getting into Gaza - as well as a general reduction in violence against civilians and aid workers.

Kirby says the US wants to see that the Israelis are “willing and able to take practical, immediate steps to protect aid workers and demon­strate that they had that they had ci­vilian harm mitigation in place”.

He adds that more details on the specifics of these measures would need to be offered by the Israelis themselves. He says US policies will be shaped by how well Israel makes changes to its own policies on the ground -adding that he wants to see more aid getting into Gaza and steps to protect civilians and humani­tarian workers. Asked if the White House may remove military aid, Kir­by says he won’t preview decisions that haven’t been made yet.

“There are things that need to be done. There are too many civilians being killed,” he says He adds that the phone call between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu was “very direct” and “business-like”.