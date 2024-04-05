President Zardari, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss security situation

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called upon President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated the president on assuming office, said a statement on Friday.

During the meeting, the two also discussed professional and security issues.

Gen Shamshad provided a briefing to the president on the prevailing security landscape of the country, along with outlining the operational readiness of the armed forces.

"The armed forces are fully equipped and prepared to effectively address both internal and external security challenges," affirmed the CJCSC.

In response, the president commended the pivotal role played by the armed forces in safeguarding national borders and contributing to the socio-economic progress of the country.

"We are very confident that our security forces will successfully handle both internal and external security challenges," said the president.

The meeting also emphasised a unified commitment to eradicate terrorism through coordinated efforts and national collaboration, as per the statement.

Earlier this month, on March 7, Gen Shamshad met newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the CJCSC congratulated the premier on assuming office and expressed good wishes.