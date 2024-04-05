Security of shopping centres, markets put on high alert in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Police have put the security of shopping centres and markets high alert for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in the district. Over 1,000 police personnel including officers have been deployed on security duty. A spokesperson for the police department on Thursday said that on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia, strict security arrangements had been made to deal with any untoward in­cident in shopping centres and markets. In this regard, special checkpoints would be set up on various roads especially near the markets and ba­zaars. He said the district police were taking spe­cial measures to control the law and order in the district, under which the strict security plan had been chalked out. The teams of Dolphin and Elite Force would ensure patrolling on city roads round the clock, he added.