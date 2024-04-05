Friday, April 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation of democracy: Balochistan CM

Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of real democracy and he linked all the decisions with the in­tention of the people. 

He stated this in his message on the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The CM said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto fought to serve the people in true sense, the impression and charm of Shaheed Bhutto’s personality is still in people’s minds. 

He said that guidance from people for difficult issues was the hallmark of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s politics, adding that Bhutto’s vision would carry the guiding principles of democracy and social justice. The CM said that Shaheed Bhutto’s legacy was an example for all of us, justice principles of his need to be adopted. 

Swati secures interim bails

By following these principles, Paki­stan can be freed from political, eco­nomic and social problems, he said. 

He said that PPP was trying to pro­vide equal rights to the downtrod­den sections, saying that the people of Sindh and Balochistan have ex­pressed confidence in the PPP party. 

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sar­fraz Bugti said that he would deliver the people from the problems who were facing by following the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1712201392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024