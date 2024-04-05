Friday, April 05, 2024
Six teams apply to join proposed Canadian professional women's league

April 05, 2024
TORONTO   -  Six clubs have submitted applica­tions to join a planned Canadian professional women’s soccer league which has now achieved the num­ber of commitments required for launch in 2025, organisers said on Thursday. 

Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary had already been confirmed as the first three clubs while the new­est teams will be announced in the coming weeks. The proposed league, which is being created by retired Canada international Diana Matheson and her business partner Thomas Gilbert at Project 8 Sports Inc, was officially announced in De­cember 2022. 

Project 8 said applications for professional club admission have been submitted to Canada Soccer and will be considered at the na­tional governing body’s annual gen­eral meeting in May. 

“We started with the belief that there were partners and investors who would recognise the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a wom­en’s pro soccer league that would not only change the pathways and futures of Canadian players but re­shape the Canadian sport industry and its fans,” Matheson, CEO of Proj­ect 8, said in a news release. 

“Over this past year, that belief has shifted to reality. An incredible group of individuals, who will be introduc­ing themselves over the coming weeks, have stepped up as partners and owners. I am deeply humbled by the support we’ve received from leaders across Canada and through­out the soccer community.” 

Project 8 also said player signings and ticket sales are slated to begin around mid-2024 while league and club branding will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. The plan is for the league to operate nation­wide through two conferences, each comprising four teams.

