Spices exports increase 21.1pc to $78.10m in 8 months

ISLAMABAD - The exports of spices witnessed an increase of 21.10 per cent during the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year. The spices exports from the country were recorded at $78.107 million during July-February (2023-24) against the exports of $64.497 million during July-February (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spices also surged by 83.02 per cent going up from 14,486 metric tons to 26,512 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of spices witnessed an increase of 42.86 per cent during the month of February 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of spices from the coun­try during February 2024 were recorded at $11.147 million against the exports of $7.803 million in February 2023.