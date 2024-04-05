Sports projects in Mardan, Swabi get green light

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has di­rected the removal of obsta­cles in approved and ongo­ing development projects for sports grounds and related facilities in Mardan and Swa­bi districts.

Jahan emphasized efforts to secure funding for approved sports projects in these dis­tricts. He also stressed the need to acquire land from the Auqaf Department for estab­lishing approved sports com­plexes in Mardan. Additional­ly, he urged the completion of necessary processes for es­tablishing a sports stadium in Yar Hussain, Swabi.

These directives were is­sued during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Pesha­war, focusing on sports pro­jects in Mardan and Swabi. Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toro and Minister for Elementary and Second­ary Education Faisal Tarkai were among the participants.

During the meeting, Jahan received a briefing on com­pleted and ongoing devel­opment projects of sports grounds and related facili­ties in Mardan and Swabi. Projects facing issues such as funding shortages or land disputes were identified.

Jahan instructed authorities to allocate necessary funds to initiate sports projects in Mardan lacking financial sup­port. He also directed the Sports Department to coordi­nate with the Awqaf Depart­ment to obtain possession of lands designated for pro­posed development projects.

Efforts are underway to re­tain the approved sports sta­dium in Yar Hussain, Swa­bi, with plans to acquire the necessary land for its estab­lishment.