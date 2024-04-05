Sports projects in Mardan, Swabi get green light

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, has directed the removal of obstacles in approved and ongoing development projects for sports grounds and related facilities in Mardan and Swabi districts.
Jahan emphasized efforts to secure funding for approved sports projects in these districts. He also stressed the need to acquire land from the Auqaf Department for establishing approved sports complexes in Mardan. Additionally, he urged the completion of necessary processes for establishing a sports stadium in Yar Hussain, Swabi.
These directives were issued during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, focusing on sports projects in Mardan and Swabi. Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toro and Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarkai were among the participants.
During the meeting, Jahan received a briefing on completed and ongoing development projects of sports grounds and related facilities in Mardan and Swabi. Projects facing issues such as funding shortages or land disputes were identified.
Jahan instructed authorities to allocate necessary funds to initiate sports projects in Mardan lacking financial support. He also directed the Sports Department to coordinate with the Awqaf Department to obtain possession of lands designated for proposed development projects.
Efforts are underway to retain the approved sports stadium in Yar Hussain, Swabi, with plans to acquire the necessary land for its establishment.