Stability of Pakistan-China friendship cannot be compromised: Waqar Bajwa

Lahore - International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Europe President Waqar Ahmed Bajwa has said that the stability and continuity of Pakistan- China friendship cannot be compromised. Every attack of the enemy against this natural friendship will fail. No power in the world can undermine the mutual cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries, he said. According to the calendar, each new Pakistan-China friendship paves the way for further strengthening. Like Pakistanis, Chinese people are also in favor of this friendship, he added. The tragedy of Bisham made the people of Pakistan and China sad. Revenge will definitely be taken from the evil elements involved in this heartbreaking incident. In one of his statements, he said. Waqar Ahmad Bajwa further said that the political and defense leadership of Pakistan is united and willing to protect the country’s integrity. The holding of a high-level security meeting to consider the motives behind the attack is satisfactory. He said that as a result of priceless martyrdoms and enviable sacrifices, Pakistan Army had wiped out the evil presence of terrorists from the land of Pakistan, their remains will soon become a thing of the past. Terrorists and their facilitators cannot intimidate Pakistanis by depriving them of peace while paying for their criminal and cowardly activities. He said that Pakistanis’ reiteration of their full support for the struggle of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people is a reflection of their collective feelings.