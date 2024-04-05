Strict border rules issued at Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda Gate

WANA - Senior officials have issued orders to restrict entry at the Pak-Afghan border Angoor Adda gate, except for Ahmadzai Wazir tribes who won’t require a visa or passport. This directive has left hundreds, including children, elderly, and women, stranded for several days at Angoor Adda bazaar.
An official from Angoor Adda police, stationed at the Border Gate, informed local media about the immediate halt on the entry of Suleman Khel and Dotani tribes without proper documentation. There are concerns that Ahmadzai Wazir tribes from Wana tehsil might also face restrictions due to ongoing treatment, sparking fear among them.
Military officials at Angoor gate clarified to the media that only Ahmadzai Wazir tribes would receive relief at Angoor Adda gate, while others must possess valid visas and passports. This aligns with international norms where entry without proper documentation is not permitted.
A recent meeting between Pakistani authorities and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kabul addressed border issues, deciding to limit entry to Pakistan to only drivers and conductors, with other Afghan nationals requiring visas and passports. Despite potential border disputes, both sides emphasized continuing trade activities.