Strict border rules issued at Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda Gate

WANA - Senior officials have issued orders to restrict entry at the Pak-Afghan border Angoor Adda gate, except for Ahmadzai Wazir tribes who won’t require a visa or passport. This directive has left hundreds, includ­ing children, elderly, and women, stranded for sever­al days at Angoor Adda bazaar.

An official from Angoor Adda police, stationed at the Border Gate, informed local media about the im­mediate halt on the entry of Suleman Khel and Dotani tribes without proper documentation. There are con­cerns that Ahmadzai Wazir tribes from Wana teh­sil might also face restrictions due to ongoing treat­ment, sparking fear among them.

Military officials at Angoor gate clarified to the me­dia that only Ahmadzai Wazir tribes would receive relief at Angoor Adda gate, while others must possess valid visas and passports. This aligns with interna­tional norms where entry without proper documen­tation is not permitted.

A recent meeting between Pakistani authorities and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kabul ad­dressed border issues, deciding to limit entry to Pa­kistan to only drivers and conductors, with other Afghan nationals requiring visas and passports. De­spite potential border disputes, both sides empha­sized continuing trade activities.