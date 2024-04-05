Suspect in minor girl’s abduction killed by police

THATTA - Suspect involved in abduction of minor girl Nabila was killed in encounter late Wednesday night.
CIA and Gharo police jointly conducted an operation upon receiving a tip off regarding the presence of the accused in a poultry farm located near the Babra area of district.
As soon as police raided the identified place the suspect identified as Rafique Khaskeli opened fire on the police team inducing retaliation. After a brief encounter the suspect was gunned down. Police shifted the body to rural health center Gharo. Police said that the deceased was involved in abduction of a minor girl and carried head money, adding that police traced him with the help of CCTV footage.
SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan said that he wanted Thatta to become a crime free district.