Suspect in minor girl’s abduction killed by police

THATTA - Suspect involved in abduction of mi­nor girl Nabila was killed in encoun­ter late Wednesday night.

CIA and Gharo police jointly conducted an operation upon receiving a tip off regarding the presence of the accused in a poul­try farm located near the Babra area of district.

As soon as police raided the identified place the suspect iden­tified as Rafique Khaskeli opened fire on the police team inducing retaliation. After a brief encoun­ter the suspect was gunned down. Police shifted the body to rural health center Gharo. Police said that the deceased was involved in abduction of a minor girl and carried head money, adding that police traced him with the help of CCTV footage.

SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan said that he wanted Thatta to become a crime free district.