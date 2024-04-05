Swati secures interim bails

ISLAMABAD - Former Senator of PTI Azam Khan Swati on Thursday surrendered to court at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad and secured interim bails in three cases and also got perpetual warrants of his arrest suspended by the courts. Two FIRs were registered against him by FIA under PECA law for controversial tweets he posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter in late 2022 aimed at senior military officials. One FIR was reg­istered against him by CTD on March 18th, 2023 protest outside Federal Judicial Complex Islam­abad where Party leader Imran Khan appeared for the hearing of Toshakhana Reference.