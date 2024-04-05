Trade, business, energy coop to deepen Pak-Iran ties: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly of Paki­stan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically strong bilateral ties which are based on shared values, similar culture, same religion being neighbouring countries.

He reaffirmed his commitment for extending parliamentary support to further deepen these ties by sup­porting cooperation in energy, trade, business and especially by creat­ing synergy among private sectors of both nations. Speaker expressed these views during his meeting with Iranian Parliamentary Delegation led by Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy along with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam at Parliament House Islamabad.

While emphasizing the need for streamlining cooperation in pri­vate sector, the speaker said that both nations have vast opportuni­ties in enhancing trade and busi­ness by managing border markets, increasing import-export volume, resolving IPP Gas pipe line issues, working on Gawadar-Chahbahar as sister projects and by bringing par­liament of both nations closer. The Speaker reiterated his commitment to cement parliament to parliament contacts between both nations by reviving Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) between Parliaments of both nations and by encouraging mutual visits of Honourable Parlia­mentarians of both nations.