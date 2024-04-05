Unhygienic food sellers fined

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team has taken strict action on poor sanitation conditions at famous eateries in operation before Sehri and imposed fine. The action was taken under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, in the district East here, said a statement on Thursday.

The team of SFA imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 on Bab-e-Sweets while a fine amounting Rs 125,000 was imposed on the two branches of Red Apple. The SFA team discarded the expired food items at Red Apple on the spot.

Meanwhile, the SFA team inspected the shops of chicken meat sellers and wasted the expired chick­en meat on the spot. Improvement notices were also issued to several shops.

Talking on this occasion, the DG SFA said that no compromise would be made on the principles of hygiene and strict action would be taken against those who do not follow the SOPs of SFA.