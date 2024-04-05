US Embassy officials meet Noor Mukaddam’s convicted killer

RAWALPINDI - The Embassy of United States (US) Islamabad’s of­ficials have visited Adiala Central Prison Adiala on Thursday and met inmate Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the con­victed killer of a Noor Mukaddam, informed source. The three member delegation of US Embassy Islam­abad comprised Micheal Murphy, Usama Hanif and Navid Ghazi arrived in Adiala Jail wherein they were given consular access to US national Zahir Zakir Jaf­far, who was sentenced to death by a court of law for killing Noor Mukaddam, daughter of ex-Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukaddam, sources said.

They said that the jail administration arranged meeting between the delegation of US Embassy Is­lamabad and the convicted murderer of Noor Mu­kaddam in office of Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail while the exact details of meeting between them could not be revealed.

It was the second meeting between US Embassy Islamabad officials and Zahir Zakir Jaffar in the pris­on after 2023. After ending the meeting with Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the US delegation proceeded to Islam­abad amid tight security, sources said.

It may be noted that the lawyer of convicted kill­er of Noor Mukaddam had claimed before a judge during the trial that his client had been suffering with mental illness, which was denied by a team of psychologists of jail hospital. Jaffar family had sought leniency based on his US citizenship. On July 20, 2021, Zahir Zakir Jaffar had murdered Noor Mu­kaddam in his house located in F-7 of Islamabad.

The police held the killer red handed along with murder weapon from his residence and had regis­tered a murder case against him and others. A court of law had granted him the capital punishment for killing Noor Mukaddam.