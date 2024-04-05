Friday, April 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US Embassy officials meet Noor Mukaddam’s convicted killer

Israr Ahmad
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The Embassy of United States (US) Islamabad’s of­ficials have visited Adiala Central Prison Adiala on Thursday and met inmate Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the con­victed killer of a Noor Mukaddam, informed source. The three member delegation of US Embassy Islam­abad comprised Micheal Murphy, Usama Hanif and Navid Ghazi arrived in Adiala Jail wherein they were given consular access to US national Zahir Zakir Jaf­far, who was sentenced to death by a court of law for killing Noor Mukaddam, daughter of ex-Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukaddam, sources said. 

They said that the jail administration arranged meeting between the delegation of US Embassy Is­lamabad and the convicted murderer of Noor Mu­kaddam in office of Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail while the exact details of meeting between them could not be revealed. 

3-day Ramazan bazaar concludes

It was the second meeting between US Embassy Islamabad officials and Zahir Zakir Jaffar in the pris­on after 2023. After ending the meeting with Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the US delegation proceeded to Islam­abad amid tight security, sources said. 

It may be noted that the lawyer of convicted kill­er of Noor Mukaddam had claimed before a judge during the trial that his client had been suffering with mental illness, which was denied by a team of psychologists of jail hospital. Jaffar family had sought leniency based on his US citizenship. On July 20, 2021, Zahir Zakir Jaffar had murdered Noor Mu­kaddam in his house located in F-7 of Islamabad. 

The police held the killer red handed along with murder weapon from his residence and had regis­tered a murder case against him and others. A court of law had granted him the capital punishment for killing Noor Mukaddam.

CTP launch crackdown against fare overcharging before Eid

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024