Friday, April 05, 2024
Vehari Police release March performance report

Our Staff Reporter
April 05, 2024
Vehari

VEHARI  -  The Vehari Police, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Essa Khan, disclosed their robust per­formance report for March. Under his guidance, the police force executed several successful operations resulting in the apprehension of 33 members across 10 criminal gangs, and the recovery of stolen goods valuing millions on rupees. Additionally, 210 dan­gerous criminals, including 14 A-category offend­ers, were apprehended during various operations. The crackdown on narcotics yielded significant re­sults, with 179 drug dealers arrested and substan­tial seizures including 148-kg of hashish and 5,300 litres of alcohol. Furthermore, 43 pistols, 112 bul­lets, 1,868 kites, and 70 metal string wheels were confiscated, reflecting a decisive stance against illic­it activities. Notably, joint efforts between the police and administration resulted in 179 cases registered against electricity theft. DPO Muhammad Essa Khan emphasised the prioritisation of security measures for upcoming events such as Juma Al-Wada and Eid-ul-Fitr, focusing on countering potential threats like old enmities, aerial firing, one-wheeling, kite flying, and drug-related incidents. A relentless crackdown on raw liquor production is ongoing, supplemented by rigorous snap-checking and patrolling to curb crime rates effectively.

Our Staff Reporter

