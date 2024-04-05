Friday, April 05, 2024
Vehicles numbers through e-auction system launched

OUR STAFF REPORT
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has started registration for citizens to obtain attractive numbers for their vehicles. In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that citizens could participate in the bidding for obtaining desired vehicle numbers by registering from the comforts of their homes through the e-Auction Mobile App and Web Portal. Overall, it includes e-auctions for the registration number of motorcycles and motor cars. Details of the winning bidders could also be viewed through the system. The e-auction Mobile App could be downloaded from PlayStore.

