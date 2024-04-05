Friday, April 05, 2024
ZA Bhutto should be declared as a political martyr: Nasir Shah

APP
April 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Provincial Minister for Energy, Plan­ning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader and 1971 constitution was his gift to the country. In a message on Shaheed Bhutto’s 45th death anniversary, Shah said entire nation always remember him as a great leader of the people. He demanded to amend the laws by declaring Bhutto as a political martyr which is the need of the hour. The pro­vincial minister said they have always been thankful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for landmark judgment on presidential reference regarding ille­gal hanging of the former premier.

He further said that the 4th April should be officially celebrated with reference to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s mar­tyrdom day. Shah said that democracy in the country is the result of the sac­rifices of the Bhutto family who laid down their lives for strengthening of the democracy. Meanwhile, Sindh People’s Party President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, founder of People’s Party on his 45th death anniversary on Thursday. He expressed his views on the statement saying that the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a very dark chapter in history.

