1,844-litre defective pesticides seized in DG Khan

DG KHAN - As many as 1,844 litre pesti­cides worth Rs5.7 million were seized after proving their sam­ples defective in the laboratory in the past month here.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood instructed the of­ficers concerned to collect samples of pesticides on a daily basis and get them tested from the laboratory, informed the of­ficial source on Friday.

He further directed the mag­istrates to move into the field in order to ensure prices of the edibles at the standard rates fixed by the district authority.

In the last month, exactly 336 profiteers were arrested in all four districts of the divi­sion, added the official. In total, Rs575,300 fine was collected from the arrested accused.

The commissioner is stated to have directed the deputy com­missioners to inspect matters di­rectly pertaining to the common man. The commissioner in­structed the authority to imple­ment 26 initiatives of the Punjab chief secretary that were taken for the entire 36 districts includ­ing the DG Khan of the province.