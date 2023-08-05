Saturday, August 05, 2023
28 persons injured as passenger bus flips at Murree Expressway  

APP
August 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - At least 28 persons including women and children got injured when a passenger bus overturned in Rawalpindi Murree Expressway Bastal Mor here Friday morning.

According to details, motorway police said a passenger bus travelling from Murree to Lahore overturned after its tyre burst, resulting in multiple passengers receiving serious wounds, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot after they were informed.

The injured passengers were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

APP

