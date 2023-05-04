Saturday, August 05, 2023
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits several districts of KP

Web Desk
9:48 AM | August 05, 2023
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday hit various areas of northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement said, tremors were felt in Battagram, Swat, Kurram and adjacent areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in southeastern Afghanistan while it occurred at a depth of 150 kilometers.

Residents of the districts came out of their houses out of fear after the earthquake jolted them.

No loss of life, and property damages were reported in the areas so far. 

