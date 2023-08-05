Saturday, August 05, 2023
All coalition parties to adopt common stance on all issues: Gill

Agencies
August 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that all coalition parties will adopt common stance over all issues includ­ing the date of dissolution of assemblies. In a statement is­sued here on Friday, he said that the PPP is ready to con­test the upcoming elections with full enthusiasm under the leadership of the party Chairman and Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He said that elections should be held on time as it is in fa­vour of the country and all parties. He said that adverse results could be faced to the national politics in case of de­lay in the elections so there should be no compromise on election date.

