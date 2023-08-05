Allegations of political bias surface ahead of Vehari district elections

MAILSI, VEHARI - Mahmood Hayat Tochi Khan, President of Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Vehari district and for­mer Member of the National Assembly (MNA), has voiced concerns over alleged political bias by local authorities in the Mailsi Tehsil area.

In a press statement, Khan accused the staff from the Assistant Commissioner Office, Tehsildar, Education Department, and some local police of­ficers of openly supporting and campaigning for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can­didates in the forthcoming local elections.

He claimed these officials were in direct con­tact with PML-N candidates and prioritizing their requests over those from other political parties. Khan has urged the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary S&GAD, IG Punjab, Commissioner, RPO Multan, DPO, and DCO Vehari to immediately investigate these allegations. He warned that such partisan behaviour could seriously jeopardize the reputa­tion of the caretaker government of Punjab and the Election Commission for impartiality.

“The impartial reputation of Punjab’s caretaker government and the election commission can be badly affected by such behavior,” Khan cautioned, adding that the current staff involved in the allega­tions should be immediately replaced with neutral personnel. The former MNA’s call to action under­scores the tense political atmosphere in Vehari District as the region gears up for the forthcom­ing general elections. The accusations put forth by Khan, if validated, pose a significant challenge to the electoral integrity in the region, necessitating prompt attention and rectification measures by the responsible authorities.