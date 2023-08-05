Saturday, August 05, 2023
ALW provides cost-free services to 178 disabled persons

Our Staff Reporter
August 05, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Artificial Limbs Workshop (ALW) under the Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released its performance report for July.

According to the report, the ALW provided costfree services to 178 individuals with physical disabilities, including women, children, and the elderly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged tribal districts. Additionally, the institution dedicated to serving physically disabled individuals registered 43 new patients.

In July, the workshop’s activities included providing various services such as orthosis service to one patient, trans-femoral prosthesis to 3 patients, TLSO and extension brace to 6 patients, AFO to 21 patients, KA FO to 9 patients, arches to 3 patients, hand splint, cock-up, and dynamic splint to 6 patients, above-knee prosthesis to 2 patients, trans-tibial splints to 11 patients, humeral brace to 2 patients, PTB brace to 9 patients, heel pad digital to 1 patient, ortho-prosthesis to 1 patient, abduction brace to 8 patients, D.B shoes to 5 patients, knee brace to 6 patients, digital heel pad arch to 1 patient, and performing repairs 6 times. Additionally, one patient received shoulder brace assistance.

Tahira Ali, the manager of the workshop, discussed the institution’s activities, emphasizing its commitment to providing services to physically disabled individuals in the province and tribal districts without any form of discrimination.

Our Staff Reporter

