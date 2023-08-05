Anti-terrorism court extends Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand

LAHORE - An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judi­cial remand of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yas­min Rashid for another 13 days in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against in­stitutions. Earlier, the police pro­duced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her judicial remand. The investigation officer sub­mitted that the case challan was being prepared and it would be filed after completion. He plead­ed with the court to extend the judicial remand of the PTI lead­er. At this, the court extended the judicial remand for another 13 days and directed for producing Dr Yasmin Rahsid on August 17. The Sarwar Road police had reg­istered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and delivering a speech against insti­tutions, during May-9 riots.