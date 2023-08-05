ATC sends 6 accused to jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent six accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander’s house in Lahore), during May-9 vandal­ism. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Atiq Riaz, the hus­band of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed, Ar­shad Khan, Tahir Yousaf, Zahir Zubair, Osama and Muhammad Zahid on expiry of their physical remand. The investigation offi­cer submitted an investigation report and apprised that in­vestigations could not be com­pleted from the accused during the remand period. He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for completing the investiga­tions. However, the court de­clined the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judi­cial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term. The Sarwar Road police had regis­tered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps com­mander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.