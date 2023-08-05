Aug 5 action exposes India’s conspiracy to deprive Kashmiris of freedom

PESHAWAR - International relations and political experts here on Friday said that August 5, 2019 illegal acts of the Indian government has exposed the deep-rooted conspiracies of the fascist Modi regime to deprive the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) of freedom.

Prof Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that Indian government four years ago had made a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their identity, history and culture.

He said India had deprived oppressed Kashmiris of all kinds of liberties and human rights since 1947, and that the fascist Modi government’s illegal and unconstitutional acts of August 5, 2019 of revoking special status of the IIOJK has exposed his conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity.

Breaking all records of human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJK, he said the India’s apartheid regime deprived the oppressed people of all liberties and services after stripping IIOJ&K of its special status by abrogating article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019 thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gunpoint.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told APP that August 5, 20019 was a blackest day in the history of Kashmir as on this day the ‘butcher of Indian Gujrat’ under a nefarious plan had tried to take away from Kashmiris their identity, history, language and culture besides broke all records of oppression.

“All the ethno-religious communities living in occupied Kashmir including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others had now realized how India was snatching away from Kashmiris their lands and reducing them to second class citizens.”

“The Indian occupation forces had resorted to extra judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, putting the Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposing clampdown on media and used rape of women and molestation of children as weapon of war after August 5 illegal actions,” he maintained.

Mushtaq said Indian forces even didn’t allow mass ritual and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and forcefully snatched his body from the bereaved family and buried him at night.

Similarly, great Hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case to silence his strong voice for Kashmirs freedom.

He said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and others Kashmiris leadership and youth in a fake encounter.

He claimed the Indian government had provided over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

Besides illegal occupation of Kashmiris lands and demographic changes, he said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in held Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing them to the streets. He said the gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings, rape and molestation of women and children have exposed India’s ugly secular face.

He said over 162,000 Kashmiris were subjected to inhuman torture by the Indian forces since 1989.

Referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier having strong evidences of India’s involvement in war crimes, HR abuses, genocide and torture of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK said about 8,652 unmarked graves had been identified in 89 villages of the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces.