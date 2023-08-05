AVLU of Islamabad police arrest wanted car-lifter

Islamabad-The Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of Islamabad Capital Police has arrested a wanted leader of a car lifter gang and recovered four stolen vehicles worth Rs 18.5 million from his possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, special tasks were assigned to SSP Investigation and teams were constituted under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shareef to ensure effective action against those involved in car theft activities.

The police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted leader of a car lifters gang and recovered four stolen vehicles including two Suzuki Khyber, Suzuki Mehran and Road Roller worth Rs 18.5 million from his possession. The car lifter was identified as Shehroz Nadeem.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous car-lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts.

Arrest of other accomplices of the accused is underway. Numerous cases were already registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has appreciated this performance of AVLU police team and directed to enhance vigilance to curb car lifting incidents.

He also requested citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. He said that community policing would be ensured in order to curb crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Also, officials of Phulgran police station have arrested two wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered stolen cash and valuables from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements, in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, a Phulgran police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a theft gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused were identified as Khalid Khan and Waqas. Police team also recovered stolen cash and valuables from their possession.

Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft incidents in various areas of the city.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in house burglar activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.