Balochistan Governor pays tribute to Shuhada-e-Police

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday said that Balo­chistan police officers made great sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organised on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police day at Central Police Office Quetta on Friday. He said the role played by the police, Pak Army, Fron­tier Corps, Levies, and other law en­forcement agencies in maintaining peace in the province is highly com­mendable. Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom Day of Police) was ob­served in Balochistan like other parts of the country to pay tribute to the police officers for their sacrifices for establishing peace, law and order sit­uation in the province.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of hundreds of Balochistan police martyrs on the occasion of Po­lice Martyrs’ Day. “Balochistan police showed their capabilities against ele­ments hostile to the country. The po­lice made numerous sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism and other crimes,” he maintained.

In his speech, the governor said that the policemen who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens are the heroes of the na­tion who will never be forgotten.

On the occasion, Additional IG Po­lice, Jawad Ahmad Dogar said that more than 1,000 brave soldiers of Balochistan police have laid down their lives for the establishment of law and order and fighting against criminal elements.

The sacrifices of the martyrs make us realise that they have made our tomorrow safe by sacrificing their today for the dear country, he added.

Additional IGP Balochistan said that as the head of Balochistan po­lice, the best welfare of the families of martyrs is our top priority. On behalf of the police department, I am grate­ful to the Balochistan government for increasing the Shuhada Package.

Today, all the police officers and jawans support the pledge that even if we have to sacrifice more lives for the sake of protecting the lives and prop­erty of the people, we will not hesitate to do so and we are ready for the fight at any moment. On the occasion, for­mer Senator Roshan Khursheed Bha­rucha, Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Lan­gau, Deputy Speaker Balochistan As­sembly Sardar Babar Musakhail, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary Interior Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Additional IG Po­lice Balochistan Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Inspector General of Prisons Malik Shuja Kasi, Additional IGP and Com­mandant BC Chaudhry Salman, Com­missioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rahman Baloch, senior police officers, families of martyrs and people from civil society participated.

CM BIZENJO PAYS HOMAGE TO POLICE MARTYRS

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Fri­day said Balochistan Police Force never hesitated to sacrifice in line with their duty. In a message issued on Police Martyrs Day, the chief min­ister said that the Police officers and officials salute the martyrs who sac­rificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, I assure the families of the martyrs that we all stand with them, he main­tained. The CM underlined the need for taking a concerted strategy to maintain peace in the province, and vowed that all out efforts will be made to establish peace in the province.