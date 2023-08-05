Saturday, August 05, 2023
Beijing warns of geological disaster risks as thunderstorm looms

BEIJING - Risks of geological disasters remain high in Beijing’s mountainous suburbs as weather authorities forecast thunderstorms in the Chinese capital on Friday and Saturday. The Beijing meteorological service has issued a yellow alert, the second lowest alert level, for heavy rain, strong gales, and thunder, saying a thunderstorm will batter parts of Beijing on Friday and Saturday. The service warned of geological disasters, such as landslides, in most of Beijing’s mountainous areas. The suburban districts of Fangshan, Mentougou, and Miyun, in particular, have high risks of flash floods, it said. Beijing has, over the past few days, seen the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago.

