Boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD - A 12-years-old boy drowned in a canal water near Kashmir bridge in the limits of Millat Town police station, here on Friday The police said that deceased Zain with his friends went to the canal for bathing to beat the heat. When he jumped into waters in front of Kashmir Bridge, he drowned. The rescue team fished out the body.
TWO KILLED ON ROAD
Two people were killed in a road accident near tehsil Samundri here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, a truck collided with another vehicle near Keekar Stop, Rajana Road in tehsil Samundri. Consequently, Shakeel, 28, and Suleman, 20, died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to THQ Samundri.