Boy drowns in canal

FAISALABAD - A 12-years-old boy drowned in a canal water near Kashmir bridge in the limits of Millat Town police station, here on Friday The police said that de­ceased Zain with his friends went to the canal for bathing to beat the heat. When he jumped into wa­ters in front of Kashmir Bridge, he drowned. The rescue team fished out the body.

TWO KILLED ON ROAD

Two people were killed in a road accident near tehsil Samundri here on Friday. According to the Rescue 1122, a truck collided with an­other vehicle near Keekar Stop, Rajana Road in tehsil Samundri. Consequently, Shakeel, 28, and Suleman, 20, died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to THQ Samundri.