Cabinet approves Task Force for Mohmand Dam project security

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet has approved the creation of Task Force for the security of Mohmand Dam Hydropower project as well as the local and foreign workers of the project. The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved the summary for the creation of taskforce, official source told The Nation yesterday. It is worth to note here that the Federal Cabinet has already approved the creation of task force for better command and coordination of all security components deployed on Dasu Hydropower projects.The KP government has submitted a draft notification regarding creation of Task Force for Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project, the source said.