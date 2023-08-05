Saturday, August 05, 2023
Cabinet approves Task Force for Mohmand Dam project security

Cabinet approves Task Force for Mohmand Dam project security
Fawad Yousafzai
August 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The Federal Cab­inet has approved the creation of Task Force for the security of Mohmand Dam Hydropower project as well as the local and foreign workers of the project. The Federal Cabinet through cir­culation has approved the sum­mary for the creation of task­force, official source told The Nation yesterday. It is worth to note here that the Federal Cab­inet has already approved the creation of task force for bet­ter command and coordina­tion of all security components deployed on Dasu Hydropow­er projects.The KP government has submitted a draft notifica­tion regarding creation of Task Force for Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project, the source said. 

