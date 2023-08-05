CM Mohsin lauds extraordinary sacrifices made by police officials

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday attended the Police Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to mark the occasion of Police Martyrs Day. He solemnly laid flowers on the me­morial and offered prayers for the brave police martyrs. The chief minister offered Fateha in remem­brance of the martyred police of­ficers and young soldiers, paying heartfelt homage to their supreme sacrifice. During the event, Mohsin Naqvi also paid his respects at the Police Ghazi Memorial and left his comments in the guest book. He expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the police of­ficers and young individuals who fearlessly gave their lives to protect the lives and property of the people. He emphasized that the martyrs of the police hold a special place in our hearts. Mohsin Naqvi under­scored that Police Martyrs’ Day is a momentous occasion to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by these brave soldiers. The eternal sacrifices of the martyred police of­ficers will forever be etched in our memories.