CM Naqvi inspects Shahdara hospital, flyover project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday inspected the teaching hos­pital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, CM inquired about the cases of incarcer­ated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors promptly, to which the CM immediately called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors on the night shift. In some wards, the air conditioners were not work­ing, so the chief minister instructed to get them functional. He appreciated the performance of duty doctor Zarmeenah and praised her efforts. He also directed to transfer a child with diabetes to Ser­vices Hospital for better treatment. While returning to his car at the hospital’s gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He personally ar­ranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar Ahmad, to be shifted to the ICU in an am­bulance under his supervision. He called the ICU authorities for Mukhtar Ahmad’s treatment. Mohsin Naqvi directed to pro­vide the best facilities for a five-month-old child suffering from double pneumo­nia. While reviewing the progress of the Shahdara flyover project, he instructed the contractor to arrange additional ma­chinery for its swift completion. He also inspected the piles’ work and observed placing girders over the transom. He em­phasized that the timely completion of the overhead bridge is crucial for public con­venience. Recognizing the potential delays caused by rainfall, he recommended allo­cating extra resources to compensate for any setbacks. He underscored the signifi­cance of completing the project as swiftly as possible for the well-being and benefit of the public. Meanwhile, the Lahore Ring Road southern loop-3 project kicked off on Friday after 12-year haitus following the removal of legal hitches due to which it could be completed in stipulated time. The completion of the Ring Road will significantly ease traffic congestion for those travelling from South Punjab to La­hore, relieving pressure on Thokar and Canal Road. The residents of all Housing Schemes around Multan Road will also benefit from the project. Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the project site near Multan Road Maraka to inspect the ongoing work. During his visit, the chief minister provided instruc­tions to the concerned authorities, em­phasizing the importance of completing the project promptly.