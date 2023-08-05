CM Naqvi inspects Shahdara hospital, flyover project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk. He checked the emergency, paediatric ward and other sections of the hospital and asked the patients and their attendants about free medicines and facilities. Some patients complained about not being attended to by doctors promptly, to which the CM immediately called the health secretary and directed to increase the number of doctors on the night shift. In some wards, the air conditioners were not working, so the chief minister instructed to get them functional. He appreciated the performance of duty doctor Zarmeenah and praised her efforts. He also directed to transfer a child with diabetes to Services Hospital for better treatment. While returning to his car at the hospital’s gate, Mohsin Naqvi noticed an elderly patient and stopped to see him. He personally arranged for the elderly patient, Mukhtar Ahmad, to be shifted to the ICU in an ambulance under his supervision. He called the ICU authorities for Mukhtar Ahmad’s treatment. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide the best facilities for a five-month-old child suffering from double pneumonia. While reviewing the progress of the Shahdara flyover project, he instructed the contractor to arrange additional machinery for its swift completion. He also inspected the piles’ work and observed placing girders over the transom. He emphasized that the timely completion of the overhead bridge is crucial for public convenience. Recognizing the potential delays caused by rainfall, he recommended allocating extra resources to compensate for any setbacks. He underscored the significance of completing the project as swiftly as possible for the well-being and benefit of the public. Meanwhile, the Lahore Ring Road southern loop-3 project kicked off on Friday after 12-year haitus following the removal of legal hitches due to which it could be completed in stipulated time. The completion of the Ring Road will significantly ease traffic congestion for those travelling from South Punjab to Lahore, relieving pressure on Thokar and Canal Road. The residents of all Housing Schemes around Multan Road will also benefit from the project. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the project site near Multan Road Maraka to inspect the ongoing work. During his visit, the chief minister provided instructions to the concerned authorities, emphasizing the importance of completing the project promptly.