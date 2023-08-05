Saturday, August 05, 2023
CM seeks plan to upgrade Services Hospital

Stacy Schif
August 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meet­ing at his office to review mat­ters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital. He sought a master plan for the up-grada­tion of Services Hospital, taking into account the requirements for the next 10 to 20 years, with the aim of making it the best hospital in Punjab. The proposal to construct a medical tower in place of the administrative block was discussed, and instructions were given to waterproof the roofs of the hospital building. Caretaker CM was briefed that Services Hospital, currently, has 1460 beds, 1390 doctors, and 751 nurses. The sewerage system and electrification of the hospital will also be revamped. New ACs, beds, bed sheets, fans, and other equipment will be provided for the hospital. Addi­tionally, 42 washrooms will also be reconstructed. The meet­ing was attended by Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, secretary health, secre­tary housing, secretary finance, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore, Principal SIMS, MS Ser­vices Hospital, and others.

