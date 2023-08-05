COAS commends jr squash champion Hamza Khan on outstanding achievement

ISLAMABAD-Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir extended his warmest congratulations to world junior squash champion Muhammad Hamza Khan for bringing immense honor to the nation with his remarkable achievement on the global stage.

“Talents like you make us all proud, and your great achievement also underscores the boundless potential that this nation possesses,” the COAS remarkedduring his meeting the young champion.

General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the tenacious support of the Pakistan Army in supporting young talents across the country. “Army will continue to support the young talent in the country and promise to provide him (Hamza) full support in academic pursuit and sports,” the COAS asserted.

“Our youth is the future of this country,” Gen Syed Asim Munir emphasized, stressing the significance of focus, dedication, and hard work in achieving extraordinary feats. “With focus, dedication and hard work, there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish,” the COAS concluded.

Hamza Khan, the World Junior Squash Champion, expressed his gratitude for the encouraging words from COAS General Syed Asim Munir. “I am honored to have received such appreciation from the COAS. This recognition inspires me to strive for even greater success in the future, and I will continue to work hard to make my country proud,” Hamza said.