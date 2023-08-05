Saturday, August 05, 2023
CTD arrests 13 illegal Afghan nationals in Karachi

August 05, 2023
KARACHI-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested and handed over 13 illegal Afghan nationals living in Karachi during an information-based operation, source said on Friday.
According to a CTD spokesperson, the information-based operation was carried out in the suburbs of Maripur and Machhar Colony. The operation was carried out under the supervision of experienced CTD officers with the help of the Talash App. The credentials of 46 nationals were checked during the raids out of which 13 Afghan nationals were found illegally living in Karachi.
The Afghan nationals were handed over to the concerned police station for further action, the spokesperson said. Earlier on November 11, 2022, Sindh Rangers and police in their joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan. According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered the 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan citizens having illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

