Dar reiterates priority of govt to address energy sector issues

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reiterated the priority of the government to address the issues of the energy sector to improve the macro-economic indicators of Pakistan and to enhance economic growth of the country.

He chaired a meeting on reforms in the energy sector at Finance Division. Minister of State for Petroleum Division Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting. The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the energy sector, particularly the issue of circular debt in the gas sector, and discussed and finalized modalities and framework to be followed in order to bring sustainability in the energy sector including reduction in the circular debt in gas sector. Meanwhile, Cao Shudong, Vice President, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, PAEC team, CNNC team and senior officials from Finance Division attended the meeting. The meeting discussed China-Pakistan cooperation in the field of nuclear energy projects including and construction of Chasma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) of 1200MW capacity in Mianwali district with Chinese credit. The finance minister appreciated the Chinese leadership for extending support to Pakistan in different fields of development and growth. The finance minister extended full GoP support to CNNC in timely construction and completion of nuclear power plant, which shows the bondage and deep rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.