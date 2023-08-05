DIG HQs pays tribute to martyrs

Islamabad-The CPO Headquarters Awais Ahmad Malik on Friday paid rich tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He said that, we, the heirs of 59 martyrs, narrated the stories of the martyrs adding that our martyrs fulfilled their duty with utmost dedication, and as a nation, we are indebted to their supreme sacrifices. Salute to these noble families whose brave sons and daughters sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country.

According to details, 4th August, the Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed across the country with full enthusiasm. CPO Headquarters and senior police officers paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Floral wreaths were laid, and a special prayer was offered for the high ranks of the martyrs. Police contingents presented salutations at the occasion, and the families of the martyrs were also present, who planted trees in their memory.

A dignified ceremony was also arranged at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, attended by CPO Headquarters, families of police martyrs, renowned actor and musician Saifi Hassan and Sheraz Hassan and a large number of senior police officers and officials.

CPO Headquarters addressed the gathering, expressing that 59 officers and officials of Islamabad Capital Police sacrificed their lives for the country and its people. They fulfilled their duty with utmost dedication, and we, as a nation, are indebted to the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs.

Saifi Hassan, in his speech, emphasized that today’s gathering is to remember and honor the sacrifices of these martyrs adding that our brave police officers, who laid down their lives for the sake of the nation, will always remain in our hearts and will never be forgotten. We are proud that they achieved the highest rank of martyrdom for their country, a position that not everyone can attain, Saifi Hassan maintained and added that Allah Almighty chooses His special servants for such sacrifices.

Our officers and officials bravely confronted terrorists and social enemies, offering their lives. They will always remain in our hearts, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

At the end of the ceremony, CPO Headquarters assured that the welfare of the martyrs’ families and the resolution of all their issues are among Islamabad Capital Police’s top priorities. A grand meal was arranged for the families after the ceremony, and the families expressed their gratitude for the support provided by Islamabad Capital Police.