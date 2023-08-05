Education Voucher Scheme launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Education Foundation has launched Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) phase-17 ‘Shehr-e-Ilm project’ in nine districts of the province in­cluding district Faisalabad.

At least 84,000 out-of-school chil­dren will be imparted education in the PEF schools under the project.

Sources from the district admin­istration said here on Friday that the scheme had also been launched in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Muzaffar­garh, Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura districts. The private school owners from 19 selected union councils of Faisalabad could submit their appli­cations online for the scheme till the last date, Aug 12.

A hard copy of the online signed application alongwith other at­tested documents will have to be dispatched in the name of Director Education Voucher Scheme, 52-L, Gulberg-III, near Kalma Chowk, La­hore by August 16. The details of the scheme are available on website www.pef.edu.pk

TEPA TO BE MADE ACTIVE AGENCY: FDA DG

The Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) is taking various mea­sures to make the Traffic Engineer­ing and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) an active agency.

FDA Director General (DG) Mu­hammad Asif said that a joint strategy would be evolved in col­laboration with the district admin­istration and other departments concerned to streamline the traf­fic management in city. Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he stressed the need for streamlining the traffic management. He said that different departments includ­ing traffic police, district admin­istration, Municipal Corporation, Rescue-1122, Punjab Highways Police would be taken on board to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads, designing of roads, cross­ings, slip roads, u-turn and foot­paths, parking arrangements, etc.