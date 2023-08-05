Fawad Chaudhry to challenge census results

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry will challenge the census results in the court.

He stated his will through a Tweet which appeared on Saturday.

Expressing his distress over census statistics for Punjab, he said it is blow to the political rights of the province.

What sort of census it is as the population of Punjab have decreased resulting in the loss of 8 seats in the National Assembly, he added. The Jehlum and Chakwal will be districts with one seat, he said adding Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala would also have to lose seats.

He said the practice also lacked transparency in the methodology and results as well.

Criticizing the attitude of, the politicians of Punjab’s response to the census, he said their response to the census results is dismayed that’s he would challenge the results in the court.