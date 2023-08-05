FC soldiers laid to rest with military honour

KHYBER - Naik Khan Abbas, a valiant soldier of the Frontier Corp (FC) 224 Wing, met a heroic end during a militant attack on a forces checkpoint in Sararogha, Waziristan. His sacrifice was honoured as he was laid to rest with the highest military honours in Khyber on Thursday night. In addition to a multitude of mourners, his bereaved family, friends, as well as civil and military dignitaries, gathered to offer their final prayers for the fallen soldier. The funeral prayer took place in Ghundi Khel, Loy-Shelman village, situated in the Landi Kotal tehsil of the Khyber district.