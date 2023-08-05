Saturday, August 05, 2023
Fire breaks out at marquee due to short-circuiting

Staff Reporter
August 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   A fire broke out in a mar­quee and Hotel Green Apple Restaurant near Ka­manwala late at Thursday night. Rescue-1122 took timely action and brought the fire under control after a struggle of 2 hours and prevented it from spread­ing. The fire caused due to short-circuiting during welding work, said a res­cue official. Eight rescue vehicles, under the leader­ship of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, took part in the operation. According to the owner, around Rs50 million worth of furniture and carpets were burnt due to the fire, while Rs150 million worth of goods and the restaurant were saved due to timely rescue opera­tions.

Staff Reporter

