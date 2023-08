NAUSHAHRO FEROZE- A youth gunned down two including a girl for honour and fled the scene here on Friday, police said. According to details, the incident took place near Moro area of Naushahro Feroze. A youth suspicion of illicit relations killed his fiancée and another person and fled after committing dual murder. The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and police after registering a case against the murderer have started investigation.