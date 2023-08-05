Saturday, August 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs1,300 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs1,300 per tola
APP
August 05, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs221,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs220,200 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs189,901 from Rs188,786 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs174,076 from Rs173,054. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,932 from $1,936, the association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1691122125.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023