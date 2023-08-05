IGP distributes laptops to children of 50 martyred policemen

LAHORE - Punjab Police ob­served Police Martyrs Day with traditional en­thusiasm by organizing special ceremonies to honor the martyrs throughout the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed laptops for IT education to children of 50 martyred police­men at Al Hamra Hall. As a special gift for the families of policemen martyred before 2017, 68 families will get plots in different districts of South Punjab. After the plots, the department will also provide all possible financial support to the families of martyrs for the construction of houses in the next phase. The IG Punjab and other senior police officers of CPO offered Fatiha for the elevation of ranks of martyred policemen. Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman An­war, Punjab Police observed Police Martyrs Day with the traditional enthusiasm. The day began with the presence of senior police officers at the graves of police martyrs across the province. Flo­ral wreaths were laid on their graves, senior of­ficers met the heirs of the martyrs and expressed solidarity. The main event of Police Martyrs Day was held at Al-Hamra Hall Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed laptops to the children of 50 Police Martyrs for IT educa­tion. Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab said that after taking over the charge of IG Punjab, the first order issued by him was for the recruitment of children of Martyrs in the police department. On Police Martyrs Day, IG Punjab Dr. Usman An­war gave a special gift to the heirs of police mar­tyred before 2017. An MoU has been signed with the private estate developers at the Central Po­lice Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. According to the MoU, the pri­vate estate developers of South Punjab will gift 68 plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017 in various districts.