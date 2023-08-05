Imran Khan arrested shortly after court finds him guilty in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case on Saturday.

In a major development, a district and sessions court today convicted the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison.

Rejecting Khan's petition seeking inadmissibility of the case, Judge Dilawar sentenced the former prime minister to three-year imprisonment.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgment.

He then handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000, while issuing his arrest warrant.

The former prime minister had challenged the Toshakhana case, related to the alleged misdeclaration of gifts he took from the state gifts repository, on several forums including the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The trial court had summoned Khan in his personal capacity today (Saturday) for a hearing in the Toshakhana case after the high court rejected his pleas challenging the maintainability order.

On Friday, the IHC also turned down Khan's request to transfer the case to another court and directed Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar to continue hearing the case.



More to follow