Saturday, August 05, 2023
International prize distribution of British Lyceum held in Saudi Arabia

International prize distribution of British Lyceum held in Saudi Arabia
August 05, 2023
LAHORE-British Lyceum Private Limited celebrated the annual prize distribution ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event, attended by students of British Lyceum Online School from across the Middle East and other regions of the world, was a grand success. CEO of British Lyceum, Tahir Nadeem Qadri, and Deputy CEO Ms Sumaira Daud were the chief guests of the occasion. A large number of parents and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
The atmosphere was filled with pride as the online students and teachers who have taught online received their well-deserved awards. This international event provided an opportunity for the global community to learn more about the British Lyceum’s unique approach to online education, online school’s innovative curriculum and its commitment to fostering a global empowerment for students and teachers of Pakistan in particular and of the world in general.

