 Islamabad police chief constitutes JIT to probe Rizwana torture case  

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Islamabad Police has constituted a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe housemaid Rizwana torture case, involving wife of a judge, informed sources on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has been appointed as convener of the JIT, they said.

As per notification number 34288-92/IGP/C dated 4/8/2023, the DIG Operations has been appointed as JIT convener while SSP Investigation Islamabad Rukhsar Mehdi will be the secretary of the JIT. SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Yasir Afridi and two officers from ISI and IB will be the members of JIT.

The JIT will investigate the Rizwana torture case at Police Lines Headquarters.

It may be noted that a court of law on Tuesday last has granted pre arrest bail to wife of a civil judge, the accused of placing a poor housemaid under severe torture while confining her illegally on her house in a private housing society along with GT Road.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Dr Abida Sajid awarded bail before arrest to accused wife of judge identified as Somia Asim.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

The court directed the accused Somia Asim to cooperate with the investigation and appear before Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Farid for the next hearing on August 7.