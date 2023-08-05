Saturday, August 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

JI protests against acute water shortage in ctiy  

STAFF REPORT
August 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged a big sit-in protest outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board headquarters against acute water shortage in the city, patronage of tanker mafias on governmental level and unjust distribution of potable water.    A large number of people, belonging to all walks of life, the affected people, besides chairmen of nine towns and 88 union councils in Karachi participated in the protest demonstration.  The sit-in was initiated in the evening and continued till night. The affected people carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the PPP government, the installed mayor and the water board. On the occasion, a large number of affected people from different areas of the city shared their ordeal. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1691122125.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023